How does a Labour leadership election work?

After a crushing defeat in the 2019 General Election, Jeremy Corbyn announced he would be standing down as leader of the Labour Party. He said he would not resign with immediate effect, rather, he plans to stay on until his successor is elected, in order to ensure a smooth transition. Mr Corbyn has said the party's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) will set the date for the leadership election, which is expected to take place in early 2020. Labour members will elect the winner, but the shortlist of candidates will be selected by the party's MPs and MEPs. With the current leader set to make way, swathes of Labour MPs are thought to be considering their chances - including Rebecca Long-Bailey and Angela Rayner - but big names such as those may not even make it onto the ballot.

Nominations

For a Labour leadership hopeful to become a candidate on the ballot paper they must first be nominated. Anyone hoping to be nominated must first be a Member of Parliament for the Labour Party. Then, in order to get their name on the ballot paper they must receive support from 10 per cent of MPs and MEPs in the party. Of course, if the UK leaves the EU before the election begins, then hopefuls will no longer need to secure backing from those who will then be ex-MEPs. If, as expected, MEPs are no longer relevant by the time of the election, then MPs hoping to be nominated will likely need backing from 21 of their colleagues.

If a leadership hopeful is unable to win backing from 10 per cent of members then their application to be on the ballot will be null and void. A rule introduced in 2018 means candidates must also get nominations from at least 5% of Labour’s constituency parties, or from at least three affiliates which represent a minimum of 5% of the affiliated membership. Two of the affiliates must be trade unions.

Who can vote?

Members of the Labour Party, affiliated supporters and registered supporters are able to vote in a leadership contest. As of July 2019 the party had 485,000 members, according to Parliament.uk. A registered supporter is someone who pays a fee to be able to vote in the election. In 2015, when Mr Corbyn was first elected, the NEC set the amount at £3 and more than 100,000 registered. When Mr Corbyn's leadership was challenged a year later, the figure was raised to £25 and the registration was only open for 48 hours, but a huge 180,000 still registered to vote. Affiliated supporters are members of Labour's socialist societies and 12 trade unions - around 99,000 people from this category voted in 2016.

How is the winner selected?

The party uses the alternative vote system of preferential voting. That means in the postal ballot voters rank candidates in order of preference and, if more than half of voters have the same favoured candidate, they are elected. If there is no overall winner, the candidate who came last is removed and votes are redistributed to the voters’ next preference, repeating the process until a winner is produced.

Who are the likely contenders?

Several big names are expected to throw their hat into the leadership contest, with a battle set to ensue over which direction to take the party in. Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry is already in the race, while shadow cabinet members Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Angela Rayner are also believed to be considering their chances. But those Labour big-hitters could be surprised by several backbenchers, including 2015 contender Yvette Cooper, Jess Phillips, Lisa Nandy, and David Lammy who may also stand.