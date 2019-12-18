India rejects final death sentence appeal over 2012 Delhi gang rape

India’s supreme court has rejected the final appeal of one of four men sentenced to death over the 2012 fatal gang rape of a woman on a bus in New Delhi.

The ruling paves the way for the four to be hanged.

The gruesome incident made international headlines and exposed the extent of sexual violence against women in India.

MPs were prompted to stiffen penalties in rape cases in the wake of the attack.

The victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student whom Indian media dubbed “Nirbhaya”, or “Fearless”, because Indian law prohibits rape victims from being identified, was heading home with a male friend from a cinema when six men lured them onto a bus.

With no-one else in sight, they beat the man with a metal bar and raped the woman. The pair were dumped naked on the roadside, and the woman died two weeks later.