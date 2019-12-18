Jeremy Corbyn faces criticism from Labour MPs amid warning from Tony Blair

Jeremy Corbyn is facing sharp criticism from his own MPs over the disastrous election defeat as former leader Tony Blair warned Labour faces an existential crisis. The outgoing leader is expected to come under continued fury after he apologised to MPs and assured he was only staying on until a new leader is elected to ensure “the smoothest possible transition”. Mr Blair, who is the only Labour leader to have won a general election in the last 45 years, is to use a speech on Wednesday to urge against a “whitewash” of the party’s worst general election result since 1935.

And he is to tell an audience in central London that Labour faces being “replaced” if the party does not revitalise itself as a “serious, progressive” alternative to the Tories. The criticism came as potential leadership candidates sounded out their pitches, with shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer saying he “seriously considering” running, and making a plea for the party to return to being a “broad church”. Mr Corbyn told a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party in the Commons on Tuesday evening that he is “very sorry for the result for which I take responsibility”. He maintained his defence that Brexit was a major reason voters lost their trust in Labour, and repeated his criticism of the media.

Jeremy Corbyn swearing in as an MP Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor