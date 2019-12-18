Convicted IRA member John Downey was 'active participant' in Hyde Park bombing

Convicted IRA member John Downey was an "active participant" in the July 1982 Hyde Park bombing, the High Court has ruled.

Families of four British soldiers killed in the bombing brought a civil case against Downey, after a criminal case collapsed.

Mrs Justice Yip ruled on Wednesday that Downey was jointly responsible with others for the attack, which left 31 other people injured.

Announcing her conclusions in London, the judge said: "This was a deliberate, carefully planned attack on members of the military.

"I have found that the defendant was an active participant in the concerted plan to detonate the bomb, with the intent to kill or at least to cause serious harm to members of the Household Cavalry."

The bomb killed Squadron Quartermaster Corporal Roy Bright, Lieutenant Dennis Daly, Trooper Simon Tipper, and Lance Corporal Jeffrey Young, as they rode through the central London park to attend the changing of the guard on July 20.

Seven horses had to be put down and another horse, Sefton, survived terrible injuries.