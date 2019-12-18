‘Little difference’ between vaping and smoking on lung bacteria – study

E-cigarettes may be as risky as smoking tobacco at increasing the potential for bacterial infections in the lungs, researchers believe.

There is “little difference” in the effect of tobacco smoke and e-cigarette vapour on bacteria often found in the lungs, experts at Queen’s University Belfast found.

They found an increase in the potential of bacteria to cause harm when exposed to both cigarette smoke extract and e-cigarette vapour.

The changes could lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an umbrella term which includes emphysema and bronchitis, and asthma, they say.

The study authors are calling for “urgent” further research into the long-term effects of vaping.

The researchers compared the effects of smoke extracted from Marlboro red cigarettes to the vapour from a best-selling device, in moths and samples of human cells that line the airway.

The paper reads: “Exposure of respiratory pathogens to e-cigarette vapour induced changes in phenotype and virulence, which may increase bacterial persistence and inflammatory potential.

“These changes were similar, and in some cases exceeded, those observed following bacterial exposure to cigarette smoke and suggest that there is little difference between the effect of (cigarette smoke and e-cigarette vapour).

“There is therefore an urgent need for further robust clinical studies investigating and clarifying the long-term effect of e-cigarette use on both airway cells and respiratory pathogens, to enable a better-informed judgment to be made regarding their safety.”