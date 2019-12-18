Michael Barrymore pulls out of Dancing On Ice with broken wrist

Michael Barrymore has been forced to pull out of the competition. Credit: PA

Michael Barrymore has been forced to pull out of Dancing On Ice with a broken wrist. The 67-year-old made the decision after being injured during training for the competition. He said on Instagram: "Took a nasty fall on the ice last Friday during rehearsals and sadly broke my left wrist. Absolutely devastated to hear that I can't go on back on the ice for a while. "Really enjoyed every single moment of being part of the terrific show and working with all the incredibly talented people involved."

Alex Murphy and Michael Barrymore attending the launch of Dancing On Ice 2020. Credit: PA

ITV has confirmed Mr Barrymore has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice, and said he will be replaced by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya. Mr Barrymore will still appear in the TV programme Dancing On Ice at Christmas which airs on Sunday at 7pm, as it was filmed last week. He said in an additional statement: "After the fall, I thought I had sprained my wrist but it turns out that it is broken. Unfortunately, the medics have told me that I cannot compete. "I am absolutely devastated; I have loved every second of the journey so far with my wonderful dance partner Alex Murphy and the support from the public has been overwhelming." He added he will be in the studio for the first show on Sunday January 5 and hopes to make other appearances throughout.

Radzi Chinyanganya will replace Michael Barrymore. Credit: PA