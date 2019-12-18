- ITV Report
Police officer among 16 men charged in child sex offence investigation
A police officer is among 16 men charged as part of an investigation into historic child sexual exploitation allegations against girls aged 13 to 16.
Amjad Ditta, 35, who was working as a police constable within West Yorkshire Police's Protective Services operations, was charged with sexual touching.
West Yorkshire Police said the charges relate to three teenage girls in Halifax between 2006 and 2009.
The alleged victims were between 13 and 16 at the time of the offences, police say.
Ditta has been suspended from duty and will appear before Bradford Magistrates' Court on January 6 next year, alongside the other 15 men.
Police confirmed he was a serving officer at the time of the alleged offence.
The other men charged, who are all from Halifax, are:
- Ditta, who is charged with sexual touching
- Vaqaas Abbas, 30, is charged with three counts of rape and three of supplying a class C drug
- Nadeem Adalat, 34, faces four charges of rape and four of supply of a class C drug
- Sajid Adalat, 43, is charged with rape
- Vaseem Adalat, 33, charged with two counts of rape, trafficking and supply of a class C drug
- Christopher Eastwood, 45, charged with two counts of rape and two counts of supply of a class C drug
- Metab Islam, 46, charged with six counts of rape, six of supply of a class C drug, two of sexual assault and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
- Mohammed Rizwan Iqbal, 34, is charged with rape
- Ishtiaq Latif, 32, is charged with sexual activity with a child
- Asad Mahmood, 33, is charged with rape and trafficking
- Arfan Mir, 36, is charged with six counts of rape, supply of a class C drug, supply of a class A drug and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
- Younis Mohammed, 34, is charged with rape and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
- Nadeem Nassir, 39, is charged with rape, supply of a class C drug and making threats to kill
- Shahzad Nawaz, 40, is charged with rape, supply of a class C drug and making threats to kill
- Shazad Nazir, 44, charged with two counts of rape and supply of a class C drug
- Sohail Zafar, 36, charged with rape and supplying a class C drug.