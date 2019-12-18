Police officer among 16 men charged in child sex offence investigation

A police officer is among 16 men charged as part of an investigation into historic child sexual exploitation allegations against girls aged 13 to 16.

Amjad Ditta, 35, who was working as a police constable within West Yorkshire Police's Protective Services operations, was charged with sexual touching.

West Yorkshire Police said the charges relate to three teenage girls in Halifax between 2006 and 2009.

The alleged victims were between 13 and 16 at the time of the offences, police say.