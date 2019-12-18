Power in numbers: Meerkat clans perform ‘war dance’ to scare off opponents

Meerkats put on a fierce show and dance to fend off potential threats, a new study has found.

Scientists studying clans over 11 years noticed that more than half of interactions with others lead the clan to chase or put on a war dance.

This includes an erect tail and puffed-out fur, in a bid to make the mob appear much larger than it is, researchers at University College London and the University of Cambridge claim.

Despite their furry appearance, meerkats are known for being very territorial – clashes with other gangs can often turn aggressive and sometimes escalate to fighting.

“We show that interactions between meerkat groups are never tolerant, that the majority involve some form of aggression, and that a minority result in physical violence,” said Dr Mark Dyble, evolutionary anthropologist at UCL.