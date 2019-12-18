- ITV Report
Storm Elsa batters Ireland’s west coast
Parts of the west coast of Ireland have taken a battering by Storm Elsa.
The Salthill in Galway city appeared one of the worst hit areas, as a storm surge flooded the popular coastal area on Wednesday night.
Social media footage captured cars being swamped with water as waves pounded the area during high tide.
Sameh Mohamed, a Galway resident who was caught in the storms, said some of the owners of the vehicles rushed to retrieve them, but said some “are just stuck now”.
Some of the owners had apparently been in the nearby cinema when the waves started overtopping.
The area was closed off by the authorities when the flooding started.
Galway County Council warned residents to “stay indoors”.
“Do not venture outdoors unless absolutely necessary,” the council tweeted.
“Crisis Management Team of GCC, Fire Service and Gardai on site.
“Advice is not to venture out. Wind and rain making Salthill area and along coasts treacherous. Trees and debris on many roads. Stay safe!”
Met Eireann issued an orange wind warning on Wednesday evening for counties Galway and Mayo, with gusts of up to 120km/h forecast.
The severity of storm had not been anticipated. The orange warning was issued only an hour before it came into effect.
The forecaster had earlier issued an orange warning for County Cork, which passed at 9pm.
The rest of Ireland is covered by a yellow wind warning until Thursday morning.