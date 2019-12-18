Storm Elsa batters Ireland’s west coast

Parts of the west coast of Ireland have taken a battering by Storm Elsa.

The Salthill in Galway city appeared one of the worst hit areas, as a storm surge flooded the popular coastal area on Wednesday night.

Social media footage captured cars being swamped with water as waves pounded the area during high tide.

Sameh Mohamed, a Galway resident who was caught in the storms, said some of the owners of the vehicles rushed to retrieve them, but said some “are just stuck now”.

Some of the owners had apparently been in the nearby cinema when the waves started overtopping.

The area was closed off by the authorities when the flooding started.