President Donald Trump declares disbelief as House of Representatives begins debate on impeachment vote

Donald Trump has expressed disbelief that he will likely become the third US president to be impeached as the House of Representatives meet for a historic session on Wednesday. With the House taking up two articles of impeachment charging Mr Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the president started his day by airing his grievances on Twitter. “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing,” Mr Trump tweeted. “Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

Opening the debate on the impeachment, Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested that Democrats said it was "tragic" the president's "reckless" actions had "made impeachment necessary". "He gave us no choice," she said. It was an "established fact" Mr Trump had "violated the constitution," she said. "It is a matter of fact that the president is a ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections, the basis of our democracy," Ms Pelosi said.

As soon as the session opened, Republicans tried to halt it. Representative Andy Biggs, the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus forced a roll call vote — the first of several procedural efforts expected during the day to try to delay the proceedings. It was defeated on a party-line vote. Then Republicans then tried to force a vote condemning the actions of Democratic committee leaders, based on objections to the way the Democrats conducted hearings leading to Wednesday’s votes.

The president, who is expected to depart later for a rally in the election battleground state of Michigan, fired off a furious letter to Ms Pelosi on Tuesday denouncing the “vicious crusade” against him but acknowledging he was powerless to stop the expected outcome. “When people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another president again,” he wrote. The rare undertaking to impeach a president, set to unfold over more than six hours of debate on Wednesday, has split the politicians in Congress much the way Americans have different views of Mr Trump’s unusual presidency and the articles of impeachment against him.

Republicans were expected to vote for impeachment as the president’s party stands firmly with Mr Trump, and the Senate, where the Republican has the majority, is expected to acquit him in a trial next year. Ms Pelosi, who warned earlier this year against pursuing a strictly partisan impeachment, nonetheless has the numbers from Democrats to approve it. “Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress,” Ms Pelosi wrote to colleagues. “In America, no one is above the law.”

From Alaska to Florida, tens of thousands of Americans marched in support of impeachment on Tuesday evening, from a demonstration through a rainy Times Square to handfuls of activists standing vigil in small towns. They carried signs saying “Save the Constitution – Impeach!!!!” and “Criminal-in-Chief”. Mr Trump implores Americans to “read the transcript”, but the facts of his July phone call with the Ukraine president were largely confirmed by witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. Mr Trump asked Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democrats and his 2020 political rival Joe Biden. At the time, the newly elected Ukraine leader was hoping for a coveted White House visit to showcase his standing with the US, his country’s most important ally. He was also counting on nearly 400 million dollars (£303 million) in military aid as his country confronts a hostile neighbour, Russia.

