- ITV Report
-
Up On The Roof singer Kenny Lynch dies aged 81
Actor and singer Kenny Lynch has died at the age of 81, his family have confirmed.
Most famous for singing Up On The Roof, Lynch was born in London in 1938.
Lynch went on to find fame as an entertainer in the 1960s, appearing on variety shows, becoming one of the few prominent black people in the British music industry at the time.
As well as writing for himself, Lynch penned songs for Linda Thorson, Small Faces and Cilla Black. He also worked with The Beatles on the song Misery.
Lynch's work in showbiz would see him earn an OBE.
In addition to singing, Lynch earned acting credits in numerous TV shows and films.
Lynch appeared in Z-Cars and The Sweeney, as well as Carry On Loving.
A family statement posted on Twitter read: "Saddened to share this news with you all. Sadly our dad passed away in the early hours this morning.
"He will be remembered & missed by many.
"We would like to say a massive thank you to the NHS & the people at Sue Ryder for all their support. Bye Dad, we will love you always!"
Michael Parkinson, who was a close friend of Lynch, led tributes to "the best male jazz singer we have ever produced".
"A man with an ambition never to be miserable nor to ever be associated with the downcast," Parkinson told ITV News.
"No other man of my acquaintance embraced life with his wonderful gift for friendship and sense of fun.
"Everybody loved him and when you met him you knew why."
Danny Baker tweeted that he was a "huge talent, a pioneer and tremendous company".
He added: "One of the key witnesses to the 20th UK music/entertainment scene he had a million stories. Yet one of the cagiest interviewees when on air.
"Wasn't interested in his 'place' in pop culture. He was there."
Gary Lineker tweeted: "Really sorry to hear that Kenny Lynch has passed away. Such a delightful, funny, talented man. Played golf with him on many occasions and he was simply the best company..... when he wasn't late. #ripkenny."
Boy George tweeted: "God Bless Kenny Lynch. R.I.P. My love and condolences to his family and friends. Absolutely huge part of my 70s life and on."