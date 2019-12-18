Up On The Roof singer Kenny Lynch dies aged 81

Actor and singer Kenny Lynch has died at the age of 81, his family have confirmed.

Most famous for singing Up On The Roof, Lynch was born in London in 1938.

Lynch went on to find fame as an entertainer in the 1960s, appearing on variety shows, becoming one of the few prominent black people in the British music industry at the time.

As well as writing for himself, Lynch penned songs for Linda Thorson, Small Faces and Cilla Black. He also worked with The Beatles on the song Misery.

Lynch's work in showbiz would see him earn an OBE.