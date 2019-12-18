- ITV Report
-
Wednesday's weather: Getting brighter in the east and wetter in the west
A cold and foggy start for many on Wednesday, with some ice in places.
Fog will slowly lift and break giving some sunshine across the east of the UK this afternoon.
However, in the west it will turning increasingly wet and windy, with gales developing around the coasts.
A cold day in the east but turning mild in the west, with a high of 11 Celsius, 52F.
- 'Most intense wildfires around the world than ever before,' scientists say
- Warning over ‘bumper-to-bumper’ festive traffic with 31m leisure trips expected
- Three dead as suspected tornadoes batter southern US
- Thousands of people in Australia told to flee homes as 100 wildfires sweep across New South Wales