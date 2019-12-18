Advertisement

Wednesday's weather: Getting brighter in the east and wetter in the west

Wednesday will turn brighter as the day progresses in the east, but will get wetter in the west. Credit: Met Office

A cold and foggy start for many on Wednesday, with some ice in places.

Fog will slowly lift and break giving some sunshine across the east of the UK this afternoon.

However, in the west it will turning increasingly wet and windy, with gales developing around the coasts.

A cold day in the east but turning mild in the west, with a high of 11 Celsius, 52F.