What the papers say- December 18

What the papers say- December 18 Photo: PA

The fallout from Labour’s election disaster continues to be the focus of many of the nation’s front pages.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph lead with Labour’s blame games over the election result while The Guardian focuses on Sir Keir Starmer’s pitch for the opposition’s top job.

Meanwhile, Metro splashes with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rallying cry for his new cabinet.

The i reports on the impacts of air pollution on the NHS.

The Daily Mirror details Whirlpool’s recall of more than 500,000 washing machines across the UK after 79 caught fire.

The Independent says that disabled people are missing out on housing support because of “irrational” medical assessments.

Caroline Flack’s departure from Love Island amid assault charges leads The Sun.

The Daily Express reports on calls for Mr Johnson to intervene in the hormone replacement therapy drugs shortage.

And the Daily Star splashes with “academics” leading a push-back on “anti-IQ” discrimination.

