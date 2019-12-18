'Worst example of customer service' - Whirlpool phone line issues and website down following recall announcement

Consumers have been met with a wall of frustration in their attempts to contact Whirlpool over fire-risk washing machines.

The company announced a mass recall of up to 519,000 machines on Tuesday, due to fears a faulty door mechanism could result in fires.

On Wednesday, their website was down and customers reported issues with the company's phone lines, leaving many to vent their anger on social media due to their inability to contact the company.

One customer described the Whirlpool website and call centre as a "shambles".

A statement replaced the Whirlpool registration website, it read: "We are very sorry that we continue to experience technical problems with our registration website and we deeply apologise for the delay and concern this has caused."

Some customers reported a pre-recorded message being read out when they tried to contact the stipulated phone line, asking the caller to try again later, having previously urged potentially affected customers to get in touch with them.

The firm said as many as 519,000 washing machines sold under the Hotpoint and Indesit brands in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018 could be affected by a flaw with the door-locking system that could lead to them overheating and potentially catching fire.