Why are nurses and healthcare workers in Northern Ireland striking?

Thousands of nurses and healthcare workers are to walk out for 12 hours today in a row over pay, the first strike in the Royal College of Nursing’s 103-year history.

– Why are they taking the action?

The RCN union says its members are angry that their pay has not kept up with counterparts in the rest of the UK. More than nine out of ten supported the strike action.

According to the union, a newly-qualified band five nurse in Northern Ireland will earn £22,795 each year, compared with £24,214 in England and Wales and £24,670 in Scotland. An experienced nurse at the top of band five will earn £29,315 in Northern Ireland, compared with £30,112 in England and Wales and £30,742 in Scotland.

The RCN also believes staffing levels are too low – there are around 2,800 vacant posts – and claims the logjam preventing Stormont devolved powersharing from returning has stymied efforts to resolve the situation.