Australia’s most populous state declares wildfire emergency

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW) has declared a seven-day state of emergency as oppressive conditions fanned around 100 wildfires. Around 2,000 firefighters were battling the blazes, half of which remain uncontrolled, with the support of US and Canadian backup teams and personnel from the Australian Defence Force. The last state of emergency ran for seven days in mid-November amid “catastrophic” fire risk and was the first implemented in NSW since 2013. Central Sydney reached a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, while outer suburbs scorched at 42 Celsius (108 F).

A statewide total fire ban announced on Tuesday will remain in place until midnight on Saturday. Around three million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land has burnt nationwide during a torrid past few months, with six people killed and more than 800 homes destroyed. The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the southern hemisphere summer, started early after an unusually warm and dry winter. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said authorities were concerned with the unpredictable conditions.

A firefighter keeps an eye on a slow-moving fire north of Sydney Credit: Rick Rycroft/AP