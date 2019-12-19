Bank of England’s new governor expected to be announced

Andrew Bailey, the head of the Financial Conduct Authority, is set to be announced as the next governor of the Bank of England, it has been reported.

The Financial Times said the selection of Mr Bailey, former deputy governor of the Bank, could be announced by Chancellor Sajid Javid as early as Friday.

The next governor is due to start in early February, after incumbent Mark Carney steps down on January 31.

Mr Carney took up the post on July 1 2013 and extended his tenure twice.