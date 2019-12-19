Celebrities react to Donald Trump’s impeachment

Celebrities have reacted after Donald Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached.

Mr Trump was impeached on the charge of abuse of power for enlisting a foreign ally to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

He is also being impeached on the charge of obstruction of Congress.

Mr Trump, who has called the investigation a “witch hunt,” a “hoax” and a “sham”, is a frequent target for many in Hollywood, and celebrities were quick to respond when his impeachment was confirmed.

Acclaimed director Rob Reiner, known for films including Stand By Me, When Harry Met Sally… and Misery, is a long-time critic of Mr Trump.