Donald Trump's impeachment shows poison and vitriol surrounding US politics

Three American presidents have been impeached.

And now Donald J Trump in 2019.

At 8.33pm, under the great dome of the Capitol, there was no turning back.

Whatever you think of America’s 45th President - whether you regard him as a dangerous rogue or a man who is heroically draining the Washington swamp - this vote is a stain on his legacy that cannot be erased.

In the end, the vote was almost entirely down party lines.

The first Article of Impeachment - abuse of power - passed by 230 votes to 197.

The second Article - obstruction of Congress - passed by 229 to 198.

I watched the final hour of the debate from the chamber’s gallery.

The House was packed and members of Congress were functioning as two excitable and hostile tribes.

Resounding cheers and mocking jeers echoed around the chamber.

There were passionate closing speeches and heartfelt appeals from the floor.