Dreaming of a wet Christmas: Weather warnings in place as heavy rain continues

There will be no let up to the wind and rain pounding parts of the UK in the run up to Christmas as a low pressure system sweeps across the country.

The heavy weather seen in Northern Ireland, south-west England and Wales is set to continue over one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The Met Office has warned drivers to beware of flash flooding and standing water with between 60mm and 90mm of rain falling before the end of the week.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds stretching from south western Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the west coast of England and Wales is in place until 3am on Thursday morning.