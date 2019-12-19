Dunkirk and Dark Knight director to collect CBE

Director Christoper Nolan and best-selling author Joanna Trollope are among the famous names who will collect honours at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Mr Nolan’s long list of blockbusters include the Batman trilogy, Interstellar, Inception and Dunkirk and his filmography is estimated to have grossed a total of 4.7 billion dollars (£4.2 billion) worldwide.

The 49-year-old will collect a CBE for services to film, which he was awarded in December last year.

Romantic novelist Ms Trollope has written over 40 books over the course of her career and is due to collect a CBE for services to literature at the investiture ceremony.