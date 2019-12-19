- ITV Report
Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji becomes highest earning YouTube star after making £19.8 million
An eight-year-old boy who reviews toys has topped a list of the highest-earning YouTube stars after making £19.8 million.
Ryan Kaji, made the hefty sum between June 2018 and June 2019 and topped the Forbes' list for a second year in a row.
Ryan launched his main channel, now known as Ryan's World, in 2015, and has gone on to have his own line of toys and other merchandise.
Online stunt sensations Dude Perfect was second, with £15.2 million.
Dude Perfect is comprised of five friends in their 30s who perform stunts and try to break world records.
They were followed by five-year-old Anastasia Radzinskaya who shares videos of herself doing everyday things, such as visiting a zoo with her dad and singing Baby Shark.
Known as Like Nastya, the Russian-American star now has 107 million subscribers and made £13.7 million over the 12-month period.
Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal were fourth with their daily show, Good Mythical Morning, which has seen them sing with stars like Kelly Rowland, raking in £13.4 million.
The top five was rounded out by make-up artist Jeffree Star, who made £13 million.
PewDiePie - who recently announced he was taking a break - was joint seventh with Markiplier, with £9.9 million.
PewDiePie said last week that he was planning to take time out next year because he is "feeling very tired".
British YouTuber Dan TDM (Daniel Middleton), who specialises in the popular Minecraft game, dropped from number four in 2018 to number nine in 2019's ranking, making £9.1 million over 12 months.
The British gamer has been playing the building game on camera for several years and also has a line of merchandise.
Forbes measured pre-tax earnings from June 1 2018 to June 1 2019, without fees for agents, managers and lawyers being deducted.