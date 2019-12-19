Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji becomes highest earning YouTube star after making £19.8 million

An eight-year-old boy who reviews toys has topped a list of the highest-earning YouTube stars after making £19.8 million.

Ryan Kaji, made the hefty sum between June 2018 and June 2019 and topped the Forbes' list for a second year in a row.

Ryan launched his main channel, now known as Ryan's World, in 2015, and has gone on to have his own line of toys and other merchandise.

Online stunt sensations Dude Perfect was second, with £15.2 million.

Dude Perfect is comprised of five friends in their 30s who perform stunts and try to break world records.