Ex-Man City and Bury doctor Andrew Johnson facing doping charge

Andrew Johnson, who was club doctor, while also being used as a consultant at the Premier League champions’ academy, is accused of ‘tampering’ with a Therapeutic Use Exemption application (TUE) for the steroid believed to be Testogel; a synthetic testosterone.

A doctor who used to be a member of both Manchester City and Bury’s medical teams is facing a doping charge involving a banned steroid while working at Bury.

TUEs are certificates that allow an athlete to be prescribed a banned drug but strictly for clinical reasons. It’s alleged by the Football Association that Dr Johnson in his role as Bury club doctor “tampered with Doping Control in that he provided fraudulent information to an Anti-Doping Organization, namely The FA and/or UK Anti-Doping, in respect of an application for a TUE on behalf of a Player.”

Testosterone is the steroid at the centre of the ‘fit to practice’ hearing of former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman. He denies ordering the drug knowing it would be used by a cyclist for its performance enhancing properties. The drug promotes muscle mass, it helps control weight and it increases energy.

‪Dr Johnson is a partner at the Marple Cottage Surgery in Stockport. Its website details his role at Manchester City and also says “Having played competitive sport Dr Johnson has a major interest in Musculoskeletal medicine, sports injuries and prevention of these to Arthritis.” He has not worked at City since the charges against him were made.

In an ironic coincidence another partner at the practice is Dr Maher Al-Ausi who used to work at Team Sky.

ITV News has approached Dr Johnson while Manchester City and the FA have declined to comment.