Ex-Tory MP Zac Goldsmith retains environment minister role as he's made life peer

Former Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith, who lost his seat in the 2019 General Election, has been made a life peer and will retain his role as Boris Johnson's environment minister.

The appointment to the House of Lords had been widely expected for Mr Goldsmith, who was the MP for Richmond Park, after resigned MP Nicky Morgan was also made a life peer in order to remain in the Cabinet.

The prime minister had been criticised and accused of cronyism following the appointment of Ms Morgan to the Lords and it is likely those attacks will intensify.

Former London mayor contender Mr Goldsmith lost his seat to the Liberal Democrats' Sarah Olney last week - with his support for Brexit likely playing a role in his defeat.

Downing Street said: "The Rt Hon Zac Goldsmith has been confirmed as a Minister of State (unpaid) at the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Department for International Development.