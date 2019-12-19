Government's Brexit department to close on January 31 - the day the UK leaves the EU

The Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) will be "wound up" on the day the UK leaves the EU, the government has announced.

On January 31 the government plans to shut the department, fronted by Brexit Secretary Steven Barclay, and several staff members are expected to be out of a job.

A government spokesperson thanked all outgoing staff "for all their work" and said they will receive help finding new jobs.

Established in 2016 following the Brexit referendum, the department is responsible for overseeing negotiations to leave the EU and establish the future relationship between the bloc and Britain.

But Boris Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the bloc at the end of next month, and will begin driving the necessary legislation through Parliament from Friday.