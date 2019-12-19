Growth of in-work poverty is ‘statistic of the year’

A calculation showing the extent of in-work poverty in the UK has been declared statistic of the year.

Some 58% of people in relative poverty are also in working households, according to a report published in June by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

The Royal Statistics Society has chosen this as its UK statistic of 2019, saying the figure “highlights one of the biggest issues” facing the country.

In 1994-95, working households comprised 37% of those below the official poverty line.

By 2017-18 this had jumped to 58%.

The IFS found that the increase has been driven partly by lower poverty rates among pensioners and workless working-age households, together with less household worklessness.

But about a third of the rise is due to a jump in the rate of poverty in households where someone works.