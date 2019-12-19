Havana singer Camilla Cabello sorry for 'hurtful language'

Camila Cabello has apologised for previously using "horrible and hurtful language", saying she was "uneducated and ignorant".

The Havana singer, 22, said sorry in a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: "When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever.

"I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it."

Cabello went on: "I apologised then and I apologise again now.

"I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart.

"As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better you do better, and that's all I can do."