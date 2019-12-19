At least one dead after Moscow shooting

Shots have been fired in downtown Moscow near to the headquarters of the country's national security agency, with at least one person believed to have died.

The Federal Security Service, better known as FSB, said one person was killed in Thursday's incident near their headquarters.

The FSB is the main successor agency to the KGB.

The agency said the shooting occurred at a building directly behind its headquarters on Lubyanka Square.

President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the incident.