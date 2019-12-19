House Speaker Nancy Pelosi considering delaying Donald Trump's impeachment trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi could delay the trial in the Senate. Credit: AP

Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate could be delayed, following a surprise move from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Shortly after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Mr Trump, Ms Pelosi refused to say when - or whether - she would send two articles to the Senate for a trial. The 79-year-old's comments came during a news conference that was intended to express Democrats’ sombre closing message after voting to impeach Mr Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But instead, Ms Pelosi declined to say when she would send the articles to the Republican-led Senate.

ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore reports on the vote to impeach Donald Trump

It is thought Ms Pelosi may wish to stall the Senate hearing until Senate Majority Leader and Republican Mitch McConnell agrees to the parameters Democrats are calling for, as well as agreeing to bring in firsthand witnesses who have previously not given evidence. In response, Mr Trump responded via Twitter on Thursday morning dismissing the Democrats as the "Do Nothing Party". He wrote: "I got Impeached last might without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it’s Senate’s call!"

Until the articles are submitted, the Senate cannot hold the trial that is nearly certain to acquit the Republican president. For Mr Trump to be removed from office, at least two-thirds of the Senate must vote to do so, but the Upper Chamber is dominated by Republicans. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham blasted Ms Pelosi’s move that would potentially delay the Senate trial, where she said Mr Trump was sure to get a “fair shake” compared to the House. In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Ms Grisham said Ms Pelosi’s announcement was “Just another gimmick and more changing of the rules”.

Ms Pelosi during the vote on the article II of impeachment against President Donald Trump Credit: AP

Ms Pelosi said House Democrats could not name impeachment managers — House prosecutors who make the case for Mr Trump’s conviction and removal from office — until they know more about how the Senate will conduct a trial. “And I would hope that that will be soon," she said. "So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us. So hopefully it will be fair. And when we see what that is, we’ll send our managers.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a proposal earlier this week from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to call several witnesses. Mr McConnell also said that he is coordinating with the White House and declared that “I am not an impartial juror”.