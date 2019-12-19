Prime Minister hails ‘new dawn’ as MPs prepare to vote on Brexit Bill

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to get Brexit ‘decided’ by Christmas during the election campaign. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has hailed a “new dawn” for Britain as he prepares to bring his Brexit Bill back to the Commons. The Prime Minister said he will “finish the job” that was started in 2016 with the 52% Remain result and give “certainty” to businesses and the country by passing his Withdrawal Agreement in January. As part of his general election pledge to have Brexit “decided” by Christmas, the Conservative Party leader will bring back the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill before MPs for its second reading in the House of Commons. After Mr Johnson won a landslide at the general election and secured an 80-seat majority, the vote in the afternoon is expected to pass without a hitch for the Government.

Boris Johnson is looking to keep his pledge of bringing the Brexit Bill back before Christmas. Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA

The Bill will then complete its remaining legal stages in both Houses of Parliament and be given Royal Assent in the new year, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU by the January 31 deadline. Mr Johnson said: “Today we will deliver on the promise we made to the people and get the Brexit vote wrapped up for Christmas. “Now MPs will start the process of passing the Bill. Then, at the beginning of the new decade, at the beginning of a new dawn for our country, our parliamentarians will return to Westminster to immediately finish the job, take us out of the EU on January 31 and move this country forward. “After years of delay and rancour in Parliament, we will deliver certainty and hard-working businesses and people across this country will have a firm foundation on which to plan for the future. “Next year will be a great year for our country – the year we get Brexit done, boost NHS funding, invest in infrastructure and level up access to opportunity and prosperity across our great nation.

The Brexit vote is expected to pass without a hitch for the Government. Credit: PA