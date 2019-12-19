Robots to help BA passengers find their way around Heathrow

British Airways is to deploy a pair of robots to help passengers navigate through Heathrow Airport. The machines will interact with customers in multiple languages and escort them to locations in Terminal 5 such as cafes, toilets, meeting rooms and family check-in zones. They will be programmed to answer thousands of passengers’ questions and free up staff to help with more complex queries, according to the airline. Around 90,000 passengers travel through Terminal 5 at the UK’s busiest airport every day.

The robots will escort passengers to various locations in Terminal 5 Credit: British Airways/PA

Ricardo Vidal, head of innovation at British Airways, said the carrier is constantly looking at how it can use automation to provide faster and smoother journeys for passengers. He added: “These smart robots are the latest innovation, allowing us to free up our people to deal with immediate issues and offer that one-on-one service we know our customers appreciate. “In the future, I envisage a fleet of robots working side-by-side with our people offering a truly seamless travel experience.” The two bots being trialled from February will be named Bill after Lieutenant EH “Bill” Lawford, who captained the world’s first daily international passenger air service from London to Paris in 1919.

It is hoped the bots will make it easier for passengers to navigate through the airport Credit: British Airways/PA