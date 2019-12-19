Average Briton ‘now taking more than 450 selfies a year’

The average person in the UK now takes more than 450 selfies a year, according to new research.

A survey by Chinese smartphone firm Honor found that 85% of people believe they are taking more pictures of themselves than ever before, with men taking more than women.

The figures indicate that the average person in the UK now takes 884 photos each year, 468 of which are selfies.

The surveyed showed that people appear to be moving away from using filters and editing pictures of themselves, with 62% of those aged between 16 and 29 taking more natural selfies compared with five years ago.