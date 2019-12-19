- ITV Report
Nicola Sturgeon says second Scottish independence referendum mandate ‘unarguable’
Scotland’s First Minister has said the mandate for a new independence referendum is "unarguable" as she stakes her claim for the transfer of powers needed to hold another vote.
On Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon is expected to publish Scotland’s Right to Choose, a paper that will put forward the “clear democratic case” for a Section 30 order from the UK Government.
The release of the paper comes as the Prime Minister is due to set out his agenda with the Queen’s Speech on Thursday, laying out his legislative agenda.
Meanwhile, the Referendums (Scotland) Bill, which will lay out parameters for future votes, is expected to pass at Holyrood on the same day.
The First Minister has repeatedly said her party’s win in Scotland in the General Election – with the SNP delivering 47 MPs – is a mandate from the Scottish people for “putting Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands”.
Last week’s victory was the third in succession for the SNP after majorities in Scotland in 2015 and 2017.
She said: “The result of last week’s General Election makes that mandate unarguable.
“So, with the publication of this document, we lay out the detailed case for putting Scotland’s future into Scotland’s hands.”
Ms Sturgeon said she would push for a “legitimate” vote.
Independence supporters said in 2014 that another vote should only be held if there is a “material change” in the relationship between Scotland and the rest of the UK, such as leaving the EU without a majority in favour in Scotland.
Ms Sturgeon said: “There is no doubt whatsoever there has been a material change in circumstances since 2014.
“Today I urge people in Scotland to rally round the case for Scotland’s right to choose – our right to self-determination.
“It is not the time for Scotland to give up on reasoned and democratic argument but to pursue it ever more confidently.”
In recent days, leading figures in the Scottish Labour Party have indicated their support for another referendum, with the First Minister calling for unity on the subject at Holyrood on Tuesday.