Nicola Sturgeon says second Scottish independence referendum mandate ‘unarguable’

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to put a 'clear democratic case' for IndyRef2. Credit: PA

Scotland’s First Minister has said the mandate for a new independence referendum is "unarguable" as she stakes her claim for the transfer of powers needed to hold another vote. On Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon is expected to publish Scotland’s Right to Choose, a paper that will put forward the “clear democratic case” for a Section 30 order from the UK Government. The release of the paper comes as the Prime Minister is due to set out his agenda with the Queen’s Speech on Thursday, laying out his legislative agenda. Meanwhile, the Referendums (Scotland) Bill, which will lay out parameters for future votes, is expected to pass at Holyrood on the same day.

Newly elected SNP MPs outside Westminster Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The First Minister has repeatedly said her party’s win in Scotland in the General Election – with the SNP delivering 47 MPs – is a mandate from the Scottish people for “putting Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands”. Last week’s victory was the third in succession for the SNP after majorities in Scotland in 2015 and 2017. She said: “The result of last week’s General Election makes that mandate unarguable. “So, with the publication of this document, we lay out the detailed case for putting Scotland’s future into Scotland’s hands.” Ms Sturgeon said she would push for a “legitimate” vote.

Sturgeon takes a selfie with SNP's newly elected MPs, December 14 2019. Credit: PA