- ITV Report
The Independent Group for Change to disband after holding no seats in election
The Independent Group for Change - a political party formed of Labour and Tory defectors - has announced it is to disband after failing to hold any seats in the general election.
The group posted a statement to Twitter, saying it was "right to shine a spotlight on Britain's broken politics" but, having "taken stock" it admitted now was right time to "begin the process of winding up" the party.
Its leader, ex-Tory MP Anna Soubry, wrote a letter to its members, telling them political change was still needed, but "now that we no longer have voices within Parliament, a longer term realignment will have to take place in a different way".
"Honesty and realism are at the core of our values, and we therefore must recognise that the political uncertainty of recent months has now given way to a settled pattern in Parliament for the next five years.
"So this is the right time for us to take stock."
It was a difficult time in British politics for the new political party, which originally had seven former Labour MPs as members.
They were soon joined by four more MPs, three joining from the Tories, and they registered themselves as an official political party named Change UK.
The registration was made in time for the party to compete in the European Elections, but it faced a drubbing in the poll and won zero seats.
After a poor showing in the EU election, six of its MPs left to either join the Lib Dems or to stand as independents.
Then things got even worse for the party as its name was challenged by petition website Change UK - the group was forced to change its name to what it is currently called.
Three Independent Group for Change MPs stood in the 2019 General Election, but none of them retained their seats.