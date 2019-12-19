The Independent Group for Change to disband after holding no seats in election

The Independent Group for Change - a political party formed of Labour and Tory defectors - has announced it is to disband after failing to hold any seats in the general election.

The group posted a statement to Twitter, saying it was "right to shine a spotlight on Britain's broken politics" but, having "taken stock" it admitted now was right time to "begin the process of winding up" the party.

Its leader, ex-Tory MP Anna Soubry, wrote a letter to its members, telling them political change was still needed, but "now that we no longer have voices within Parliament, a longer term realignment will have to take place in a different way".

"Honesty and realism are at the core of our values, and we therefore must recognise that the political uncertainty of recent months has now given way to a settled pattern in Parliament for the next five years.

"So this is the right time for us to take stock."