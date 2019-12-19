Wet and windy but rather mild.

Wet and windy at times, but rather mild.

Today:Some dry and bright weather across central and northern areas at times this morning. However, rain will soon move north to across parts of southern Britain, before affecting central areas through the afternoon. Windy for many but rather mild.

Tonight:Rain continuing north into Scotland and Northern Ireland. Further rain spreading north to affect southern and central areas overnight. Another mild night, with winds gradually easing.

Friday:Rain at first across eastern England and northwest Scotland will gradually clear. Elsewhere, brighter with some sunshine but also a few sharp showers in the southwest.