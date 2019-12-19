What did we learn about Boris Johnson's plans from the Queen’s Speech?

The Queen sits with Prince Charles during the Queen's Speech today. Credit: PA

The Queen delivered the Conservative Party's plan for the coming year during the State Opening of Parliament today with Brexit top of the list.

What is the government's priority?

Brexit. The Withdrawal Agreement Bill allows the UK to leave the EU on January 31 2020, with the government planning a free trade agreement with the EU and negotiations with other leading economic powers. Including trade, there are seven Bills devoted to leaving the EU which focus on agriculture, fisheries, immigration, financial services and private international law and an implementation period until December 31 2020.

How will the government fix the NHS?

A cash injection of £33.9 billion each year by 2023/24 has been promised through a multi-year funding settlement, agreed earlier this year, and will be enshrined in law with foreign doctors and nurses be able to work in the UK though a fast-tack visa process. The Government aims to work with other parties on long-term social care reforms and stated the system will provide people with dignity and security, without having to sell their homes to pay for care, but there were no precise details on how this would be implemented. Those most in need will get free hospital car parking and the Mental Health Act will be reformed to give patients greater say over their care.

Sign board with NHS parking fees. Credit: PA

How will immigration be handled?

Many of the points in the Queen's Speech were not new, including the introduction of Australian-style points-based immigration system for skilled workers.

Is there sufficient support for families and education?

Plans to raise the national insurance threshold and increasing the national living wage are among measures to support working families and there were promises to increase funding per pupil in every school.

Primary School children in a class room. Credit: PA

What is the stance on housing?

The government is keen on home ownership and there will be discounts for local first-time buyers and a 'lifetime deposit' initiative set up so tenants do not have to save for a new deposit each time they move house. New measures will protect tenants, with No-fault evictions abolished, but landlords will have more rights to get their properties back. Improving building safety, an issue which came to the forefront of the national agenda following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, was also mentioned but in what was a short Queen’s Speech there was no explicit mention on meeting the social housing need and tackling the homelessness crisis.

Grenfell Tower Credit: PA

What about law and order?

A Royal Commission will review the efficiency and effectiveness of the criminal justice process but there was little detail on how much money will be injected into the justice system. New sentencing laws will ensure the most serious violent offenders, including terrorists will spend longer in prison and quicker action will be taken on knife crime offenders.

What about security?

The government confirmed plans for the "deepest review" of Britain's security defence, and foreign policy since the end of the Cold War. It covers the armed forces, the intelligence agencies, counter-terrorism and the future development of foreign policy. There could also be a review of the Official Secrets Act following the Salisbury poisonings.

Is climate change important for the government?

The government still plans to meet the environmental targets of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and have legally-binding air quality improvement targets. Exports of pollution plastic waste to non-OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries will be banned. Although, there was no further detail on plans to improve flood defence systems, after the Derbyshire floods last month.

What other key point was mentioned?