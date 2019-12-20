Andrew Bailey: The safe pair of hands at Bank of England who got top job despite recent scandals

New Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey may not be a household name, but it is fair to say his name has certainly been in virtually every home in the country.

As chief cashier at the Bank in the noughties, it was his signature on every banknote, promising the value of the cash.

He was in that role when he earned his moniker as a safe pair of hands, as he played a key role in the state bailout of Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank at the height of the financial crisis.

He is highly respected by the Bank, where he rose to the position of deputy governor for prudential regulation.

The Leicester-born grammar school boy impressed ministers so much that he was given the top job at the Financial Conduct Authority by then chancellor George Osborne in 2016.