Australia PM Scott Morrison forced to apologise for taking holiday as bush fires rage

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been forced to apologise for going on holiday as deadly bush fires rage at home. Mr Morrison said he was cutting short his family break - thought to be in Hawaii - on the day that two volunteer firefighters died in a crash on their way to tackle ravaging New South Wales. He had come in for rising criticism for going on holiday even as the fires continued to threaten lives, homes and businesses. "I deeply regret any offence caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time," Morrison said.

"I have been receiving regular updates on the bushfires disaster as well as the status of the search for and treatment of the victims of the White Island tragedy," he added, in reference to the volcano eruption in neighbouring New Zealand. His statement came as it was revealed Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O'Dwyer, 36, were in a truck convoy fighting blazes south-west of Sydney when a tree fell and caused the vehicle to roll off the road. The two men, both fathers to 19-month-old children, died at the scene while three other firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the injured firefighters were in stable condition.

"To not be coming home after their shift is a tremendous grief and I applaud the families and the loved ones for their remarkable comprehension of whatΓÇÖs been unfolding," he told reporters. "Both of these men were very well respected, they were very close, they're a close-knit brigade, they're a very community-focused brigade, work together, socialise together, they're very interactive together." Morrison said the two firefighters were "bravely defending their communities with an unmatched spirit and a dedication that will forever set them apart amongst our most courageous Australians". The prime minister went on: "Their sacrifice and service saving lives and saving properties will be forever remembered. I wish those injured all the best in their recovery."

The Rural Fire Service said up to 40 houses could be destroyed south-west of Sydney. Cooler conditions provided desperately needed relief Friday, but scorching temperatures are forecast at the weekend with Sydney's western suburbs tipped to reach 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit). New South Wales declared a seven-day state of emergency Thursday as around 2,000 firefighters battle 100 wildfires across the state. About 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land has burnt nationwide during a torrid past few months, with six people killed and more than 800 homes destroyed. The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, started early after an unusually warm and dry winter. The Bureau of Meteorology said Wednesday was the hottest day on record in Australia with an average of 41.9 Celsius (107.4 F), beating the landmark set a day earlier by one degree.

