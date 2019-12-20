German Shepherd Benji recovers from emergency surgery after eating three feet of tinsel

A German Shepherd has recovered from major surgery in Manchester after eating three feet of tinsel.

Eight-year-old Benji was taken for X-rays by owner Olivia Mullen, an animal care assistant, which showed 80cm of tinsel inside the dog’s stomach.

Ms Mullen, 24, said: “This is the first time he’s ever done anything like this. He doesn’t even go after shoes or toys, so it was a total surprise.

“The tree wasn’t up yet and he had actually gone rooting through a box. I was working and my mum called me to say he had eaten some tinsel.

“I see poorly animals on a daily basis at work, but when it came to my own dog, I was an absolute mess … I was so upset and worried, but I knew he was in the best possible hands.”