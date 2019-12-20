The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend Christmas in Canada enjoying "private family time" with baby Archie.

Harry and Meghan have been taking a six-week break over the Thanksgiving and Christmas period, after their recent tour of southern Africa.

It has already been announced they will not be joining the Queen and other members of the royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."