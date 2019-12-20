Former model accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

A former model has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Kaja Sokola alleges she was an aspiring actress when she arrived in the US from Poland in 2002 and met with Weinstein. He is said to have offered to take her to lunch but his driver instead drove the pair to Weinstein’s apartment where he allegedly “terrified and sexually abused her.” Ms Sakola had remained anonymous in an earlier class action lawsuit against the disgraced producer but has now removed herself from that group and gone public.

A former model has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager Credit: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

She said she was motivated by news Weinstein and his former film studio had reached a 25 million US dollar (£19 million) settlement with more than two dozen women who claimed he sexually harassed them. In a statement, Ms Sokola said: “I cannot accept the proposed ‘global settlement’ as fair or just. “There is no accountability for the perpetrators, insufficient compensation for all of the victims, and millions of dollars going to people that I believe enabled Weinstein.”

Ms Sakola is suing Weinstein, once among Hollywood’s most powerful figures before his downfall in October 2017, for battery for the alleged 2002 incident. She has brought the claim under a newly enacted New York law extending the amount of time a victim has to bring action. The 33-year-old, who said she works as a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, is also suing Bob Weinstein, Miramax and Disney for allegedly enabling Harvey Weinstein.

Disgraced movie mogul Weinstein was accused of feigning injury when he was pictured using a walker outside court Credit: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File