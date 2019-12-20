Harry and Meghan ‘enjoying private family time’ in Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been introducing their baby son Archie to the “warmth of the Canadian people” and the beauty of the country’s landscape, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

Harry and Meghan were rumoured to be spending their six-week break over the festive period in Canada and the speculation was confirmed by the spokeswoman who said the couple were enjoying “private family time” in the country.

The spokeswoman said: “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

She added: “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.

“They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

The duchess, a former actress, lived and worked in Toronto during her time starring in the popular US drama Suits and the couple were famously pictured together when Meghan joined her then-boyfriend Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Canadian city.

The Sussexes are likely to have spent the US Thanksgiving celebrations, which this year fell on November 28, with the duchess’ mother Gloria Ragland.