UK-Ireland post Brexit trade deal made more difficult, Irish leader claims

Ireland's Leo Varadkar and prime minister Boris Johnson. Credit: PA

A UK-Ireland trade deal has been made more difficult because Boris Johnson is "fixed on a harder Brexit", Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said. Mr Varadkar told a media briefing in Dublin that his government's top priority in 2020 would be guiding Ireland through Brexit. He said the deal negotiated with the UK gives Ireland important guarantees, including preventing the re-emergence of a hard border between North and South, however trade remains an open question.

Mr Varadkar said: "This is existential for our economy, because so much of our economy is dependent on trade, particularly the agri-food sector but also the manufacturing sector as well. “It is going to be difficult to secure a good trade deal for Ireland, principally because Boris Johnson has fixed on a harder Brexit than we anticipated under his predecessor, or at the time of the referendum, and that is one where he talks very much about divergence." He added that Mr Johnson's removal of guarantees on workers right being "deleted" from the agreement was "a real concern for us". He added: “While we want free trade and unfettered access to the British market, we do want there to be a level playing field.

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen

“A common set of standards that we all sign up to, we don’t want to trade with a Britain that undercuts us, that has lower financial standards, has lower product standards, lower health and safety standards." Mr Varadkar added he was still concerned about Brexit, despite the Withdrawal Agreement being ratified. “The harder approach being taken by Prime Minister Johnson is a risk to us and that is evident,” he said. “At the same time, what he has said is that he wants to have exactly what we want, which is quota-free, tariff-free access to each other’s markets with the minimum amount of bureaucracy and checks.

Johnson at the dispatch box as his Brexit Withdrawal Bill passes on Friday.