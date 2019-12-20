Laura Whitmore announced as host of Love Island after Caroline Flack steps down

Laura Whitmore has been announced as Caroline Flack's replacement as host of Love Island.

The 34-year-old said she was "excited" to be presenting the main show after Flack stepped down from hosting the upcoming series of the reality programme after she was charged with assault.

Series six of the ITV2 show will be filmed from a brand new location and villa in Cape Town where a host of new Islanders will try to win the hearts of each other.

Whitmore said: “To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend.