Making A Murderer offender Brendan Dassey has pardon bid rejected

A jailed man whose story was documented in the Netflix series Making A Murderer will not be eligible for pardon. Wisconsin governor Tony Evers has said he will not consider a pardon request from Brendan Dassey, who was convicted of rape and murder when he was a teenager. The request from Dassey was filed in October and does not meet the criteria for a pardon consideration because he has not completed his prison sentence and he is required to register as a sex offender, according to the letter from Mr Evers’ pardons board released by the governor’s office.

Advocates have been clamouring for Dassey to be freed but ran out of options in the courts after the US Supreme Court refused to hear his latest appeal. Mr Evers has also made it a policy not to consider requests to commute prison sentences. His letter to Dassey pointed out that position as well. No Wisconsin governor since Tommy Thompson, who left office in 2001, has issued a prison commutation. Dassey, now 30, was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he had joined his uncle, Steve Avery, in the 2005 rape and murder of photographer Teresa Halbach, before burning her body in a bonfire. Dassey submitted a handwritten note to Evers asking for the pardon. Dassey wrote: “I am writing to ask for a pardon because I am innocent and want to go home.” Dassey listed things he enjoys including Pokemon and hamburgers and drew a pair of hearts with the word “hugs” in one and “love” in the other. Dassey’s lawyers, Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin, said in a statement that they were disappointed the pardon request was being rejected without a review. “We will continue to work, respectfully but relentlessly, towards the day when this governor recognises in Brendan Dassey the gentle, cheerful, and kind human being whom we have known for 12 years,” they said. “A good teacher never forgets his most vulnerable students; a good governor never forgets his most vulnerable citizens.”

