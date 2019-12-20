Man killed in north London stabbing

A man in his 30s has died after being stabbed near north London’s Scratchwood Park.

Scotland Yard said in a statement that police were called at 8.27pm to Barnet Bypass by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man in his 20s with stab injuries, who was then taken to hospital.

Police searched a nearby car where they found a man in his 30s who was treated at the scene but died a short time later.

A crime scene has been put in place.