New Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle ‘shocked’ at diabetes diagnosis

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been diagnosed with diabetes. Credit: PA

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was diagnosed with diabetes just days before the General Election. The 62-year-old has lost almost three stone in recent months and was urged to visit doctors by his wife Catherine and other family members. Sir Lindsay said the symptoms were so severe that doctors wanted him to stay in hospital, but he refused to miss the election campaign. He is now receiving treatment for what is most likely to be Type 1 diabetes and awaits further tests.

Sir Lindsay suffered dramatic weight loss in the run up to diagnosis. Credit: PA

Sir Lindsay said the diagnoses “is still a shock” and his family are “very worried”, but said he is determined to continue his roles as an MP for the Lancashire seat of Chorley and as the new Speaker. “I’m on tablets, as well as having to inject insulin, but it doesn’t stop me carrying on and nothing is going to be a barrier to me,” he said. “I’m going to cope with it. I’m going to manage it. I’m going to get through this. “The fact is I feel really well. We know what it is – that’s the good news – and of course, I have got to get over it and get on with my job. “The House of Commons elected me to be the Speaker and there’s nothing that’s going to stop me from doing that.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle is dragged to the Speaker’s chair following John Bercow’s departure earlier this year Credit: House of Commons/PA