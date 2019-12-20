Zac Goldsmith's tweet on 'seedy' peerage system comes back to haunt him

The Prime Minister has been accused of cronyism over the appointment of Zac Goldsmith as a life peer. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The controversial appointment of Zac Goldsmith to the House of Lords by Boris Johnson has been compounded by a Tweet he sent in 2012 criticising the peerage system. Mr Goldsmith has been accused of hypocrisy on social media over the Tweet and is now able to retain his role as environment minister as a result of his new title.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Downing Street has dismissed allegations of cronyism over the appointment of Mr Goldsmith, the ousted Tory MP, to the Lords so he can keep his job in the government. His appointment came after Nicky Morgan controversially kept her Cabinet post as culture secretary, despite standing down as an MP at last week’s election, when she was made a life peer. Asked about the criticism, Mr Johnson's official spokesman said: “Zac Goldsmith was doing an excellent and committed job in Cabinet, dealing with really important issues, and he will now be able to get on with that work and carry on delivering.” The spokesman repeated his praise when asked if it was reasonable to swiftly reward an MP who lost to the Liberal Democrats by 7,766 votes. Number 10 declined to directly comment on the environment minister’s apparent previous criticism of the peerage system in the 2012 Tweet. Labour has accused Mr Johnson of using the peerage system to appoint “jobs for mates” after voters in Richmond Park emphatically rejected Mr Goldsmith in the General Election.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.