No emergency as Duke of Edinburgh walks into hospital while aides stay quiet on 'pre-existing condition'

The announcement from Buckingham Palace that the Duke of Edinburgh is in hospital comes after months of speculation about his health.

Prince Philip has been living on the Sandringham Estate since his retirement and it was from there he was driven to London this morning.

He did not travel by ambulance. There was no ‘emergency’ situation.

But his doctors clearly decided on Thursday night that he needed what the Palace said was "observation and treatment".

The Duke walked into the King Edward VII hospital in central London on Friday morning.