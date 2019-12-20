Optometrists call for ability to report patients directly to driving agency

Optometrists are calling for more powers to report on their patients for not wearing their glasses while they drive. A survey conducted by Direct Line Motor Insurance found that optometrists believe up to 44% of their patients refuse to wear corrective lenses while behind the wheel. It is up to individual drivers to inform the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) if they have an eye condition that impairs their driving ability.

Eight out of 10 of the optometrists surveyed called for mandatory eye testing to be introduced Credit: PA

However half of the more than 100 eye specialists surveyed said that they would support a change in the law that would require them to report patients directly to the DVLA. The move would legally override doctor patient confidentiality so that the agency could revoke licenses in the interest of public safety. According to the study, eight out of 10 optometrists also believe that annual vision tests should be made mandatory for all motorists, regardless of their age or whether or not they have an eye condition. Almost 80% of the optometrists surveyed called for police to conduct more regular roadside vision tests.

Between January and September, only 206 drivers had their licences revoked due to a failed roadside test Credit: PA